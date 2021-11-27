Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.62.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.84. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 110,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.