Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to Outperform by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.36.

PRVB opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

