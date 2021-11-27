Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRC opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

