Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.51. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 4,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$58.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

