Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.09. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 9,600 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFPUF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.