DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.47

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $12.36. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 14,183 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

