British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.