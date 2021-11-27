Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brink?s Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Shares of BCO stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

