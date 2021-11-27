Argus Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $620.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Argus from $530.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $533.24 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $289.77 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

