Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head-To-Head Survey

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries 5.45% 31.49% 9.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.00 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.75 $97.06 million $8.65 9.16

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Patrick Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.38%.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. Its core product is the Puradyn Bypass Oil Filtration System, which is used in internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil. It cleans oil by providing a kidney loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

