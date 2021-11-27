Head-To-Head Review: ACNB (ACNB) and Its Competitors

ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ACNB to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ACNB and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given ACNB’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACNB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $105.22 million $18.39 million 8.39 ACNB Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.31

ACNB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 29.23% 11.56% 1.13% ACNB Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

ACNB has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ACNB pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ACNB rivals beat ACNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

