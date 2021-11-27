BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

