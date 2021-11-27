Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.71.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

