Stifel Nicolaus Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $310.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $365.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.71.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

