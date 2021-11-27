Post (NYSE:POST) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

POST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Post from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.14.

Shares of Post stock opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

