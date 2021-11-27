Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

