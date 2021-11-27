Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.54. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.72.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.