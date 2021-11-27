Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.15

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$17.83. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.62, with a volume of 86,505 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -70.77.
In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.
About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
