Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.15

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$17.83. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.62, with a volume of 86,505 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.81.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -70.77.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.