BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.83

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.83 and traded as high as C$65.43. BCE shares last traded at C$65.30, with a volume of 552,330 shares traded.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.32%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

