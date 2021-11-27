Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.12 and traded as high as C$3.63. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 164,239 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.3705062 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

