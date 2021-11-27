Financial Analysis: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) vs. Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LifeStance Health Group and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Privia Health Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.09%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.03%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42% Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 11.14 -$13.13 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Privia Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

