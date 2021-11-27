$10.65 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post sales of $10.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 818.26%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 194,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 140,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

