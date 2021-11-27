TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TaskUs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,439,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

