Head to Head Analysis: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) vs. ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GSE Systems and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.55 -$10.54 million $0.53 2.85 ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 57.59 -$9.10 million $0.06 1,167.03

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% ZoomInfo Technologies -0.39% 9.58% 3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GSE Systems and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 19 0 3.00

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $83.39, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats GSE Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

