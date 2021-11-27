Financial Analysis: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 17.77% 16.98% 9.47% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akamai Technologies and Rightscorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 6 8 0 2.57 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $128.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Rightscorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.69 $557.05 million $3.64 30.75 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Rightscorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

