$2.01 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

TSN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

