Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

STER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a peer perform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Sterling Check stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,567,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

