Real Estate Investors’ (RLE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 30.85 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.79.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.