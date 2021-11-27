Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON WYN opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.09. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £111.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.46.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.