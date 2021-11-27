Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON WYN opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 512.09. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £111.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.46.
About Wynnstay Group
