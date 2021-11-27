Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get SolGold alerts:

Shares of SOLG stock opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.28) on Wednesday. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.33. The company has a market capitalization of £498.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.