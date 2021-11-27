Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 99,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,508% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCNGF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

