Genus (LON:GNS) PT Lowered to GBX 5,740

Genus (LON:GNS) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GNS opened at GBX 4,930 ($64.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,454.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,383.52. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($58.74) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($58,740.53). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($73.36), for a total value of £1,123,000 ($1,467,206.69).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

