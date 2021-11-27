HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSV. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

Get HomeServe alerts:

LON HSV opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 873.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 929.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 81.08. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.