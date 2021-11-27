NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. NewRiver REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £259.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

