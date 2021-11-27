Kier Group (LON:KIE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.
Kier Group stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £490.80 million and a P/E ratio of -550.00.
About Kier Group
