Kier Group (LON:KIE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.40 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £490.80 million and a P/E ratio of -550.00.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

