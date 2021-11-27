Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. FMC posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $102.64 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

