Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce $5.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,747.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $26.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. Barclays lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $288.96 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

