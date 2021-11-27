Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.59

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $26.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 57,288 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 million, a PE ratio of 495.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $83,829 in the last 90 days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

