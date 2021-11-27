American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10. 35 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.82% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

