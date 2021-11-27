First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $53.13. Approximately 628,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 685,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.