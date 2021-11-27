None (NYSEARCA:TACE) Shares Down 0.2%

None (NYSEARCA:TACE) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in None during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in None in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of None by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.