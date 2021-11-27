Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUBCY. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a 86.00 price target (down from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

