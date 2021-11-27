Canaccord Genuity Lowers WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target to C$18.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. WeCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
WeCommerce Company Profile
