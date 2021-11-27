TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. TDK has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.55.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

