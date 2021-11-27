Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 116.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.