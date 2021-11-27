Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.
MDT opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $430,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 116.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
