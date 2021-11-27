Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $169.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.07.

A opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

