Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.64.

Udemy stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

