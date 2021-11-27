Head to Head Review: The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) versus Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Swatch Group and Pjsc Lukoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Swatch Group $5.97 billion 7.08 -$54.40 million N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.76 $209.41 million $11.23 7.57

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than The Swatch Group.

Dividends

The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $4.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Swatch Group and Pjsc Lukoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Swatch Group 1 4 6 0 2.45 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than The Swatch Group.

Volatility & Risk

The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Swatch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Swatch Group and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 6.97% 13.32% 9.00%

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats The Swatch Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components and sports timing activities. The company was founded by Nicolas Georges Hayek in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel, Switzerland.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

