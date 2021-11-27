QNB (QNBC) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

QNB (OTCMKTS: QNBC) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare QNB to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QNB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.20% 12.26% 1.08% QNB Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QNB and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given QNB’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QNB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million $12.08 million 7.82 QNB Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.31

QNB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

QNB competitors beat QNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

