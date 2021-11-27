$320.35 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce $320.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $25,797,014 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $535.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.98 and a 200 day moving average of $444.17. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

